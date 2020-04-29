Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,779 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

