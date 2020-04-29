Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Linde by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Linde by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

NYSE:LIN opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.05 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

