Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $333.45 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

