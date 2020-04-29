salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $71,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,907 shares of company stock worth $64,634,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

