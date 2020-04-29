Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,877 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $67,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

