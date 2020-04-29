MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,972 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

