Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.91). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,078 LYFT Inc
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,078 LYFT Inc
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Target Co.
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Target Co.
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,714 Shares of Masco Corp
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,714 Shares of Masco Corp
salesforce.com, inc. Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC
salesforce.com, inc. Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC
Nike Inc Stake Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC
Nike Inc Stake Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report