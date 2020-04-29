Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.91). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

