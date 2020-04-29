Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO opened at $332.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.98. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

