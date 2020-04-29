Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,867 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

