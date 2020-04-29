Global Investors Fundamental Buys 6,132 Shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $16,495.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BK Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,018 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $12,093.38.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,414 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $8,159.46.

On Monday, April 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,349 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $10,437.60.

On Friday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 2,001 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $4,842.42.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,907 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $8,868.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,907 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $8,829.82.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,300 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $5,478.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,522 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $7,596.96.

On Friday, April 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,848 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $10,066.56.

Shares of BKTI opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. BK Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.