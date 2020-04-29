Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,065 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.