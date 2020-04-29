Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

