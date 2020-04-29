Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

