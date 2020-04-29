Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $32,789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

