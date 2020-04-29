American Investment Services Inc. Has $563,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

