Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after buying an additional 798,087 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

