Short Interest in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Drops By 10.0%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,280,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 65,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

