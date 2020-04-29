Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

