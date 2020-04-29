Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 51,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.