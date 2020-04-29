iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

