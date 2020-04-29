Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

