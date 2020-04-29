Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,123 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carvana Co has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

