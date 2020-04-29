Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $448,000 Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

