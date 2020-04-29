Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $168.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

