iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

