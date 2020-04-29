Blue Square Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after buying an additional 131,097 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,440,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 41.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC stock opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. CNOOC Ltd has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $5.804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

CEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

