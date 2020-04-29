Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 19,173 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.