Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

