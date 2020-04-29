Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,905 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

