Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,692 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

