Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 144,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

ABT stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

