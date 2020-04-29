Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $771,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.