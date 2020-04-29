Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,694 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

