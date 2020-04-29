Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 3,200 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

