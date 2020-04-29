Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

