Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys 1,588 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.63.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.