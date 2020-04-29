Bfsg LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

