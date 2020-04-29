Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in BP were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter worth $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

