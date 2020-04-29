719 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.15 and its 200-day moving average is $411.70. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $223.53 and a 1 year high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited.
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited.
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,123 Shares of Carvana Co
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,123 Shares of Carvana Co
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $448,000 Stake in Corteva
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $448,000 Stake in Corteva
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Baidu Inc
Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Baidu Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report