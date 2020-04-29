719 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.15 and its 200-day moving average is $411.70. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $223.53 and a 1 year high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

