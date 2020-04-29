Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes $84,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

