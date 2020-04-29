Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

