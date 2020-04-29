Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

