Iradimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Iradimed to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Iradimed has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.19-0.21 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.84-0.92 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $138,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $1,079,390. 56.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

