Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

