Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.
OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
