Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

