$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $1.00. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

