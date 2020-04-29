Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.05. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

