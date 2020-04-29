Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($3.40). Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 296.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.02%.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

