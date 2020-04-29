$0.16 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after buying an additional 452,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.