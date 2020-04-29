$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XP.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Iradimed Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Iradimed Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Stora Enso Oyj Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
Stora Enso Oyj Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
Meggitt Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Meggitt Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. This Quarter
$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share
Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report