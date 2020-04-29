$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XP.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

